'Home Town': Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Second Baby

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier officially welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into the world recently. The HGTV personalities confirmed the news to PEOPLE and shared the name of their little one. This is the second child for Erin and Ben, who are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Erin.

On Sunday, Erin and Ben confirmed to PEOPLE that they welcomed their second daughter, whom they named Mae. As for the meaning behind her name, the newborn is named after Erin's Aunt Mae. Erin and Ben welcomed baby Mae on Friday. The two told the publication about the newest addition to their family, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"

