‘Home Town’: How Erin Napier Reacted to Husband Ben Being One of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier had plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. First, HGTV ordered another Home Town spin-off, Home Town Kickstart, which will see the couple bringing their small-town style to homes across the country in 2022. Then, Ben, 38, landed on PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men Alive list, earning plenty of praise from Erin, who rushed to the nearest CVS to pick up a copy of the latest issue.

Erin, 36, posted a photo of the page from PEOPLE‘s 2021 Sexiest Men Alive issue, which gave actor Paul Rudd the title “Sexiest Man Alive“. “Twitter just told me my husband is one of the [PEOPLE] sexiest men alive so I went to the pharmacy in my glasses and Christmas pajamas and house shoes and told the women behind the counter what I was looking for because my husband is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue,” Erin wrote. “They nodded but for sure thought I was a crazy person. Way to go, [Ben]. You are married to the craziest woman at CVS!” Ben had a funny response to the post, adding, “Babe, my eyes are up here.”

The day before Erin picked up PEOPLE‘s latest issue, the publication also revealed that it will be involved in Home Town Kickstart. The magazine will highlight “deserving citizens and their stores” from each small town the Napiers stip in. The show comes on the heels of their first series outside Laurel, Mississippi, the limited series Home Town Takeover, which saw the couple help revitalize Wetumpka, Alabama. Kickstart will see the couple trying to make lasting changes in each town they visit through helping a local hero, small down businesses, and beloved public space. The new series will debut on HGTV in 2022.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said in a statement on Thursday. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

The Napiers will visit towns that submitted applications for Takeover in Kickstart. “The staggering success and positive impact of Home Town Takeover showed us that the idea of small-town revitalization resonates with America,” Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc., said in a statement. “To keep this incredible momentum going with Home Town Kickstart, we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for Home Town Takeover and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise.”

Home Town fans will not have to wait until next year to see more new Napier adventures. Ben’s own spinoff, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, returns on Sunday, Dec. 26 on Discovery+, with an episode featuring Deadliest Catch stars Mandy Hansen and Captain Sig Hansen. The special Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? will air on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV, catching fans up on what happened in Wetumpka after the Napiers left.