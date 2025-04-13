Gordon Ramsay’s New TV Show Revealed

Gordon Ramsay’s Fox takeover is continuing with a brand new show.

The famous chef has six shows currently airing on the network, and he’s about to add one more next month.

Premiering on May 21, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service will see Ramsay venturing into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. “With the help of a secret source on the inside, he’ll gather raw, unfiltered evidence and get a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant,” reads the description. “This insider will not only remain a secret to the staff but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes.”

Ramsay will take drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but the staff “because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people.”

“Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures alongside my partners at FOX,” said Gordon Ramsay. “And Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all! With undercover help and cutting-edge technology, I get to go full on ‘MI6’ with these restaurants… and they’ll never see it coming.”

GORDON RAMSAY'S SECRET SERVICE premieres Wednesday, May 21 on FOX.

“Gordon is among the most prolific creative forces in television history, and along the way, has amassed an unbelievable fanbase, reaching nearly six billion total viewers and counting,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “With limitless talent, Gordon infuses each of his series with its own remarkable, distinctive personality and unrivalled stakes, a reputation he certainly upholds with this terrific new concept that will once again keep his fans endlessly engaged.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service premieres on Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu. The series is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as executive producer along with Bill Langworthy, who is also the showrunner. In other Ramsay news, Fox has also renewed MasterChef for Season 15, which will premiere this summer under MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. The show will bring on pairs of home cooks in the hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs.