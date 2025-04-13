Exec Addresses ‘The Bachelor’ Status Amidst Cancellation Fears

What’s the status of The Bachelor franchise? Amid growing fears about the cancellation of the series and its spinoffs, Channing Dungey, the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, spoke about the future of the reality show.

In an interview with Deadline, Dungey addressed fans’ fears that The Bachelor franchise’s future is in jeopardy. According to the executive, the ABC staple isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Absolutely, it’s still a valuable piece of business for us. It’s still an important piece of business for ABC. And we’re grateful,” Dungey said. “We’ve had a lot of excellent conversations with our counterparts at ABC. It is still a huge priority for us, and we’re very much looking forward to Bachelor in Paradise, which is next up for us.”

The rumors about the franchise’s future came to a height after it was revealed that The Bachelorette was not going to air this year. Even though The Bachelorette isn’t going to air in its usual summer slot, Deadline previously reported that a late in the year return is “not completely ruled out.”

The outlet also noted that The Bachelorette “has not been canceled” and that an eventual Season 22 is “likely.” The most recent season of The Bachelorette, which featured lead Jenn Tran, wrapped in September 2024. As for The Bachelor, Season 29 with lead Grant Ellis, wrapped in late March. Currently, there is no premiere date set for spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, the last season of which aired in 2023.