HGTV Expands Ben and Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town’ Show Into Multi-Series Franchise for Fixing Homes Nationwide

HGTV is taking Home Town nationwide! Inspired by Ben and Erin Napier’s hit series Home Town and Home Town Takeover, the network is partnering with PEOPLE to give an even bigger spotlight to the sweeping small town renaissance movement on Home Town Kickstart, scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The new series will “give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts and realize a much-needed fresh start,” according to HGTV. It will take a three-pronged approach to kickstart each town’s mission: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” said Ben in a statement Thursday. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”



“The staggering success and positive impact of Home Town Takeover showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” added Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. in her statement”To keep this incredible momentum going with Home Town Kickstart, we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for Home Town Takeover and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

The flagship series Home Town returns with a brand new season on HGTV Sunday, Dec. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, following the Napiers as they renovate homes in their own hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Also included in the Home Town franchise is the discovery+ original series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, which returns to the streamer for a second season Sunday, Dec. 19, following the HGTV star as he shares expertise with celebrity guests to create custom DIY and woodworking projects.