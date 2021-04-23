'Duck Dynasty' Stars Sued by Alleged Drive-By-Shooting Suspect

✖

Daniel Dean King Jr., the man accused of shooting at the Louisiana estate owned by Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson, is suing members of the Robertson family. King accused them of lying to the police about the incidents of the drive-by shooting, which took place on April 24, 2020. Last year, police said King admitted to drinking vodka before the shooting and he was ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet from Roberson's family members until April 27, 2022.

King listed John Luke Robertson, Mary Kate Roberson, Willie Robertson, Duck Commander Inc., and Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell as defendants in his lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. King claimed he was "wrongfully arrested" and "wrongfully charged" for felony aggravated assault. He blamed John Luke, 25, and Mary Kate, 24, for causing the "investigation" and eventuality of his arrest. The stars told police they were at home with their child and were the "target of a drive-by shooting," King claimed, arguing that these statements were "calculated, false and ultimately defamatory."

The sheriff's office "failed to properly investigate the case and arrested and charged Mr. King erroneously," King claimed. He also accused Willie, John Luke, and the sheriff's office of "publicizing" his arrest and making "false and defamatory statements" that led the allegations against him to be covered nationwide. "These actions were intentional and designed to damage Mr. King’s reputation," King claimed. King is seeking unspecified damages, claiming the arrest ruined his reputation and made it difficult to find employment.

King was arrested three days after the shooting and was charged with one count each of felony assault by drive-by shooting and misdemeanor criminal neglect of family, TMZ reported at the time. According to his arrest affidavit, police alleged King was the passenger in the white Ford F-250 seen outside the Robertson home in West Monroe, Louisiana. He carried a .380 caliber gun and pointed it out of the window while the vehicle was moving.

The officer said King admitted to the shooting, claiming he was "attempting to see if the gun was on safety or no." King also allegedly told police he was drinking vodka during the incident. A juvenile witness in the truck allegedly told police what King did. On April 27, 2020, King was ordered to stay 1000 feet away from the Robertsons for two years and from possessing firearms, TMZ reported. He was also ordered to surrender his other firearms to the sheriff's office.

At the time of the shooting, most of the Robertson family was staying at the different homes on Willie's property. John Luke and Mary Kate were there with their infant child, and one of the shots allegedly went through the window of the building the couple was sleeping in. Willie told local media outlets that eight to 10 bullets hit the home. No one was injured.

During an episode of his Unashamed podcast, Phil Robertson, Willie's father, claimed he was prepared to confront the shooter. He decided not to after thinking the shots might have come from teenagers, adding that he did not want to be "on the wrong side of history" if he killed them. Willie's brother Jace Robertson also noted that the family was confused by the shooting when they noticed the shooter was not related to the family in any way.