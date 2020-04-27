'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Breaks Silence on Drive-By Shooting at Dad Willie Robertson's Home

On Friday, April 24, a gunman fired several shots at the Louisiana home of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson, and a suspect has since been arrested. Several members of the Robertson family have spoken out about the incident on social media including Bella Robertson, who shared a message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 26.

In a text message, Robertson wrote, "Thank you for all the calls, texts, prayers. So so sweet. Everyones okay && safe!" No one was injured in the shooting, in which up to 10 shots were fired at the home from a Ford F-250 pickup truck on a road outside the property. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Daniel King Jr. with one count of aggravated assault by drive by shooting. He was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center, the office shared on Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob) on Apr 26, 2020 at 6:26pm PDT

"We were pretty shook up," Willie Robertson said in a Sunday interview with USA Today Network via the Monroe News Star. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." He added that one of the shots went through the window of a bedroom window where John Luke Robertson was staying with his wife and their infant child.

Bella's sister Sadie Robertson also shared an update on her family, writing on Instagram, "hi, yes the news is true if you’ve seen it. We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay. thank you for your prayers."

Sadie's mom, Korie Robertson, also contributed to their safety to "God's protection." "Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family," she shared on Instagram. "We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God's protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt. AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"