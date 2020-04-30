'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Considered Confronting Drive-By Shooter at Son Willie's House

Phil Robertson seriously considered taking the drive-by shooting that occurred Friday at son Willie Robertson's Louisiana estate into his own hands. The Duck Dynasty alum opened up about his reaction to hearing gunshots on his family's property during the Wednesday, April 29, episode of the Unashamed With Phil Robertson podcast.

"I got the .22 in my hand. I said, ‘Not enough weapon.’ I said, ‘That sounded like at the gate up here.’ I said, ‘That’s where it sounds like they are,'" Phil recalled of the intense moment. "So I said, ‘Well, let me just get up here and get that AR and I’ll go up there,’ but then I stopped. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’m behind a locked gate. If they crash the gate, they’ll be here in just a little bit.'" In the end, Phil decided not to move forward with his plan when he realized it could be teens shooting at signs on the road, explaining he didn't want to be "on the wrong side of this thing" if he shot them.

Jase Robertson, another of Phil's sons, also opened up about what he thought the motive behind the crime was. "Once we saw who he is, there was no obvious ties to any of the family. There was nothing that really made sense," he said. "I mean, you can guess, you can have opinions. I mean, if I gave my opinion, I would say based on what I know, which is very little, it just seems like a guy saying, ‘Hold my beer and watch this.'"

Willie didn't appear on the podcast episode, but previously told the USA Today Network Sunday of the incident, "We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property. ...Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened."

Daniel King Jr., 38, is facing one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and two charges of criminal neglect of family for the incident after police said he fired shots from the passenger seat of a Ford F-250, hitting two homes on the Robertson family estate. King told deputies he was drinking vodka, and shot a .380 caliber gun from the vehicle while attempting to see if safety was on. King remained in custody as of Monday on bail of $150,000. No information has been released on the juvenile who was also in the car.