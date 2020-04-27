'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Breaks Silence on Drive-By-Shooting at Dad Willie's Home

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson broke her silence on the drive-by shooting at her father Willie Robertson's estate in West Monroe, Louisiana. The incident happened on Friday at the estate, where several members of the Robertson family are self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Robertson, 22, confirmed everyone is safe but shaken up over the scary situation.

"Hi, yes the news is true if you've seen it," Robertson wrote on Instagram late Sunday, alongside a photo of her family. "We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay... Thank you for your prayers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob) on Apr 26, 2020 at 6:26pm PDT

Witnesses said they saw a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 drive by the estate once before turning around and shooting at the estate's buildings, which are far from street view. The driver was described as a young white male in his teens or early 20s and there were others in the vehicle. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating and asked anyone with information to call 318-329-1200.

"We were pretty shook up," Willie, 48, told USA Today Network Sunday. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." The Duck Commander CEO said eight to 10 shots were fired from the road. One shot went through a bedroom window. "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson added. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

The Robertson family found fame as the stars of A&E's Duck Dynasty, which ran from 2012 to 2017. The series inspired a few spin-offs and Robertson went on to compete on Dancing With The Stars. Late last year, she married Christian Huff and has teased possibly doing another show.

"I'm not going to say 'never' because we would have never thought we would have a TV show in the first place," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "It was crazy. But maybe one day. Everything's changed though. Now I'm married, John Luke and Mary-Kate have a baby — we grew three family members this year. So much life has happened that if we did it, it would look so different, so I don't know."