'Duck Dynasty': Drive-By Shooting Suspect Ordered to Stay Away From Robertson Family Members

✖

Following the drive-by shooting on Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's Monroe, Louisiana, estate over the weekend, suspected shooter Daniel King Jr. has been served with orders of protection for three members of the Robertson family. King, 38, must stay at least 1,000 feet away from John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson as well as their infant son until April 27, 2022, the Monroe News-Star reports.

According to an arrest warrant from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office for King, he was the passenger in the Ford F-250 that fired shots from along a road and hit two homes belonging to the Robertson family on Friday afternoon. The warrant states that King pointed a .380 caliber out of the window and fired numerous rounds in the direction of two houses. One home — occupied by three people — was hit through an outer window; the first residence shot at was occupied by five. Per the report, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputies "located a spent .380 caliber casing on [the] scene."

King reportedly told deputies he shot a .380 caliber from the vehicle but was attempting to see if the safety was on or not. He said the gun fired numerous times while in his hands. He also said he was drinking vodka at the time of the shooting. Per the police report, a juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time and told deputies King put the handgun outside of the window and fired multiple rounds.

The stipulations in the protective orders are a condition of bail, which was set at $150,000 after King was charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. He was also booked on two charges of criminal neglect of family. Both are misdemeanors with one fine paid and one warrant recalled, the News Star reports. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office's website, King remained in jail as of Tuesday morning.

The property on which King shot his handgun belongs to Willie Robertson, who said one of the gunshots went through the bedroom window of the home where his son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant child, but nobody in the family was injured. "We were pretty shook up," Willie Robertson told USA Today Network on Sunday, adding that 8-10 shots were fired. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

Willie Robertson's wife, Korie Robertson, took to Instagram Sunday to thank friends and followers for their prayers in the scary time prior to King's arrest. "Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family. We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!" she wrote alongside a family photo. "Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"