'Duck Dynasty' Star Korie Robertson Breaks Silence After Drive-By Shooting at Her and Husband Willie Robertson's Home

Korie Robertson is thanking fans for their prayers after a drive-by shooter fired into the estate the Duck Dynasty star shares with husband Willie Robertson Friday. No one was hurt in the shooting, for which police have arrested Daniel King Jr., but the reality personality called the incident "scary and dangerously close" in a message she shared with followers Sunday on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family. We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!" Korie wrote alongside a family photo. "Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"

She continued, "My grandmother used to read this scripture aloud every night before she went to bed, when we spent the night she would read it over us, 'So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.' Isaiah‬ ‭41:10‬. God is good! Praising him today and every day!"

There has yet to be any motive released for the shooting, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and sent a bullet through the bedroom window of the residence in which John Luke Robertson lives with wife Mary Kate McEachern and their 6-month-old son. Willie told the USA Today Network at the time, "We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property. ...Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened." Monday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana, revealed it had booked Daniel King Jr., 38 under allegations of one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family, with a bond set at $150,000.