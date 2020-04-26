'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson's Home Blasted in Drive-By Shooting 

✖

The home owned by Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson was hit in a drive-by shooting Friday. One of the shots went through a bedroom window. Thankfully, there were no injuries. Robertson shares the West Monroe, Louisiana estate with wife Korie Howard; son John Luke Robertson, his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant child.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson told USA Today Network Sunday. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." Eight to 10 shots were fired from the road leading into his estate, Robertson said. The houses on his property are located far from the road, and no arrests have been made.

Robertson said the shots were fired in "broad daylight." Multiple witnesses saw a truck pass the property once before firing shots at around 2:33 p.m. local time. Robertson, 48, told USA Today he believes the suspects knew whose house they were shooting at, but he has no idea why.

The reality TV star and Duck Commander CEO said several members of his family are living at the home he shares with Korie during the coronavirus pandemic. His daughter, former Dancing With The Stars contestant Sadie Robertson, and her husband Christian Huff are also staying with them. "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson explained. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Witnesses said they saw a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large tires drive by the estate. The driver was described as a young white man in his teens or early 20s and was with other people in the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 318-329-1200.

Robertson and his family starred on A&E's Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017. The show inspired multiple spin-offs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-rai. In February, Sadie, 22, teased a possible new series focusing on her life with Huff, whom she married late last year.

"I'm not going to say 'never' because we would have never thought we would have a TV show in the first place," she told Entertainment Tonight in February. "It was crazy. But maybe one day. Everything's changed though. Now I'm married, John Luke and Mary-Kate have a baby — we grew three family members this year. So much life has happened that if we did it, it would look so different, so I don't know."