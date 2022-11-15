'Dancing With the Stars': Witney Carson's Pregnancy Reveal Has Fans Gushing With Joy

Dancing With the Stars fans are cheering for Witney Carson after the professional dancer revealed she was expecting her second child during Monday's episode. Carson, who is also mom to 22-month-old son Leo, announced during the semi-finals of Season 31 that she and husband Carson McAllister would be adding to their family. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," said Carson, who is paired with celebrity Wayne Brady on the Disney+ series. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed." Keep scrolling to see fans' reactions to the big baby news.

'So Blessed' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) Carson also took to Instgram to share the news, posting a video in which she and her husband tell son Leo the good news. "You're gonna have a baby brother or sister," the pregnant dancer tells the excited toddler, who looks toward his mom's stomach before giving her a sweet kiss. "Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May!" Carson captioned the video. "We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother."

Pro Congratulations (Photo: Disney+) Carson's Dancing With the Stars family was quick to celebrate with her. "Ahhhhh!!!! So excited for you!!!" commented fellow pro Jenna Johnson, who is also pregnant with her and husband Val Chmerkovskiy's first child. Carson's competitor Gleb Savchenko, who is paired with Shangela in Season 31 of DWTS, commented, "That's amazing [hearts emojis] CONGRATULATIONS!" Dancing With the Stars pros and competitors who have already been eliminated this season also made sure to send Carson their well-wishes. "Soooooo freaking happy for you," wrote pro Daniella Karagach, who was paired with Joseph Baena in Season 31, alongside hearts and hands up emojis. "Congrats!" Pasha Pashkov, who was eliminated alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice this season, added alongside three heart emojis, "Yay! Congrats McAllisters!!!!!!"

Contestants Celebrate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) Contestants from Carson's current and former seasons also sent their congratulations. Jordin Sparks, who was eliminated alongside pro Brandon Armstrong earlier this season, commented on Instagram, "CONGRATULATIONS FAMILY!!" while Heidi D'Amelio, who was paired with Artem Chigvintsev earlier in Season 31, wrote, "Congratulations so happy for you and your cute fam!" Former Season 28 winner Bachelorette Hannah Brown added a clapping and heart emoji to her comment, "Congrats Whitney!!" while Season 22 alum meteorologist Ginger Zee added a heart-eyed emoji to her simple celebration, writing, "Hooray!!!"

Twitter Reacts DWTS fans on Twitter were quick to react to Carson's baby news as well, sending their congratulations. i called witney being pregnant last week! she was just glowing. so excited for her 🫶🏼 #DWTS — sam (@sam_baileyy) November 15, 2022 witney being pregnant and still putting her all into these last few weeks she's amazing #DWTS — ava ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) November 15, 2022

'I'm in Awe' Still others were "in awe" that Carson was able to compete at such a such a high level even while pregnant. WITNEY IS PREGNANT AND KILLING IT OMG LOVE HER!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/EAT1sT2pbS — positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) November 15, 2022 the way witney is pregnant and still delivering amazing choreography and killing it in each and every dance… i'm in awe #dwts pic.twitter.com/YVSLeBHKpD — Caitlin N (@NorbuttCaitlin) November 15, 2022

Working Mom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) Carson has been open about the highs and lows of being a working mom in the past, sharing on Instagram her feelings while preparing for a photoshoot with son Leo on her lap. "I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day... It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote in the caption in August. "It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working....," she continued. "Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for."