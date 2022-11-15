'Dancing With the Stars': Witney Carson's Pregnancy Reveal Has Fans Gushing With Joy
Dancing With the Stars fans are cheering for Witney Carson after the professional dancer revealed she was expecting her second child during Monday's episode. Carson, who is also mom to 22-month-old son Leo, announced during the semi-finals of Season 31 that she and husband Carson McAllister would be adding to their family.
"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," said Carson, who is paired with celebrity Wayne Brady on the Disney+ series. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed." Keep scrolling to see fans' reactions to the big baby news.
'So Blessed'
Carson also took to Instgram to share the news, posting a video in which she and her husband tell son Leo the good news. "You're gonna have a baby brother or sister," the pregnant dancer tells the excited toddler, who looks toward his mom's stomach before giving her a sweet kiss. "Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May!" Carson captioned the video. "We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother."
Pro Congratulations
Carson's Dancing With the Stars family was quick to celebrate with her. "Ahhhhh!!!! So excited for you!!!" commented fellow pro Jenna Johnson, who is also pregnant with her and husband Val Chmerkovskiy's first child. Carson's competitor Gleb Savchenko, who is paired with Shangela in Season 31 of DWTS, commented, "That's amazing [hearts emojis] CONGRATULATIONS!"
Dancing With the Stars pros and competitors who have already been eliminated this season also made sure to send Carson their well-wishes. "Soooooo freaking happy for you," wrote pro Daniella Karagach, who was paired with Joseph Baena in Season 31, alongside hearts and hands up emojis. "Congrats!" Pasha Pashkov, who was eliminated alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice this season, added alongside three heart emojis, "Yay! Congrats McAllisters!!!!!!"
Contestants Celebrate
Contestants from Carson's current and former seasons also sent their congratulations. Jordin Sparks, who was eliminated alongside pro Brandon Armstrong earlier this season, commented on Instagram, "CONGRATULATIONS FAMILY!!" while Heidi D'Amelio, who was paired with Artem Chigvintsev earlier in Season 31, wrote, "Congratulations so happy for you and your cute fam!" Former Season 28 winner Bachelorette Hannah Brown added a clapping and heart emoji to her comment, "Congrats Whitney!!" while Season 22 alum meteorologist Ginger Zee added a heart-eyed emoji to her simple celebration, writing, "Hooray!!!"
Twitter Reacts
DWTS fans on Twitter were quick to react to Carson's baby news as well, sending their congratulations.
i called witney being pregnant last week! she was just glowing. so excited for her 🫶🏼 #DWTS— sam (@sam_baileyy) November 15, 2022
witney being pregnant and still putting her all into these last few weeks she’s amazing #DWTS— ava ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) November 15, 2022
'I'm in Awe'
Still others were "in awe" that Carson was able to compete at such a such a high level even while pregnant.
WITNEY IS PREGNANT AND KILLING IT OMG LOVE HER!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/EAT1sT2pbS— positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) November 15, 2022
the way witney is pregnant and still delivering amazing choreography and killing it in each and every dance… i’m in awe #dwts pic.twitter.com/YVSLeBHKpD— Caitlin N (@NorbuttCaitlin) November 15, 2022
Working Mom
Carson has been open about the highs and lows of being a working mom in the past, sharing on Instagram her feelings while preparing for a photoshoot with son Leo on her lap. "I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day... It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote in the caption in August.
"It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working....," she continued. "Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for."
'DWTS' Pregnancies
Carson isn't the only DWTS pro who is expecting right now. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy announced in July they were expecting their first child together, and Carson's longtime bestie and fellow pro Lindsay Arnold is also pregnant. The former pro announced the news that she and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick were expecting their second child last month after welcoming daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2, 2020.
Arnold announced ahead of Season 31 that she would be stepping away from DWTS. "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"