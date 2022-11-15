'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Finalists Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The time has nearly come to crown the latest Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball champion! Two couples were removed from the competition on Monday, meaning only four couples remain. These four couples will face off in the Season 31 finale, which will air Nov. 21 on Disney+. Continue on to meet your finalists (if you were not already watching via Disney+).

At the end of Monday night's live broadcast the final four were revealed to be: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Brady, D'Amelio and Windey all made it to finale night through the combined total of judges' scores and fan votes. Shangela was among the bottom three after the semi-finals but came out on top over the now-eliminated Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater).

The previously eliminated contestants (ranked from highest placing to lowest placing) are: Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), TikTok mom Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), American Idol alum Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), country singer Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), actress Selma Blair (Sasha Farber) weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd). Do note, Blair wasn't eliminated; she left during Week 5 due to health concerns.

Dancing With the Stars airs exclusively on Disney+ after ABC cut ties with the series earlier this year. (Click here for information on how to subscribe to Disney+.) The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Full episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.