'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold recently revealed that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick. Following that announcement, Arnold held a gender reveal party with her loved ones. So, is she having a baby boy or another baby girl?

On Instagram, Arnold posted a clip from the gender reveal party. In the video, which was in black and white before being flooded with color, Arnold and Cusick stand together with blindfolds on. As they do so, their daughter, Sage, walks towards them in a fluffy dress. Once the video reverts back to color, it's revealed that Sage was wearing a pink dress to indicate that another baby girl is on the way for the Cusick family. Those who gathered for the event erupted into applause as they set off clouds of pink smoke.

The DWTS pro expressed her excitement in the caption for her video. She wrote that, "IT'S A... GIRL!" Arnold added, "we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister." This latest announcement comes a little over a week after Arnold confirmed that she was expecting her second child. To share the exciting news, the reality star posed with her husband and daughter as they showed off an ultrasound photo.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister." Arnold opened up even further about her pregnancy news while chatting with E! News. She told the outlet the experience "still feels a little bit surreal," adding, "It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." Arnold went on to recall the moment that she and Cusick first learned about the pregnancy.

"It was just the best feeling," she recalled. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family." Arnold's pregnancy announcement came after she was open about her fertility struggles. In August, she shared a video on TikTok in which she found out that she had a false positive pregnancy test. Due to those past struggles, Arnold was "very nervous" heading into her second pregnancy. She continued, "I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time."