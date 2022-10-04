'DWTS': Brandon Armstrong Reveals 2 Wardrobe Malfunctions Jordin Sparks Didn't Know About

Dancing With the Stars' James Bond night went about as perfect as 007's toughest missions, but there were two wardrobe malfunctions even eagle-eyed fans couldn't pick out. No one would have even known about them if pro Brandon Armstrong, who is dancing with singer Jordin Sparks this season, did not point them out to Entertainment Tonight. Armstrong revealed that his pants split on him twice Monday night.

"We got ripa-ge in the pants," Armstrong told ET Monday night. "When you got a lot of cheek. And I gotta be fully transparent, this is a second pair I blew out today." Armstrong blamed his commitment to squatting during his routine for the pants snafu.

Sparks did not even realize that the pants he wore during their dance split. "We also made it all the way down," Armstrong said. "It was on the way up because that's when you activate the glutes in the squat."

Sparks and Armstrong have started in the middle of the pack this season, but have earned better scores each week so far. They scored a 26/40 from the judges for Week 1, then a 27/40 for Week 2. This week, they earned an impressive 29/40 for their scorching rumba to Gladys Knight's "License to Kill," from the 1989 movie of the same name.

The dance was sexy, but Sparks' husband Dana Isiah gave her his full support. He was even in the front row of the audience as Sparks and Armstrong wowed the judges. "It's good," Sparks told ET of her husband's support. "He's actually come every single week. And I'm really, really grateful to have that because I know I could just look for him. And it grounds me. And for something like this, the good thing is, I have a husband whose just like, 'You better sell it.' He's so supportive."

Sparks and Armstrong started off the season by dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)." She worked with Houston on the 2012 remake of Sparkle, which was released seven months after Houston's death. In a Page Six interview before DWTS Season 31 started, Sparks said she is sure Houston would be proud of her DWTS performances.

"I am still loving and admiring her all these years later. I know she would be really, really proud," Sparks said. "And if she was in that audience, she would've been standing up. She would've been screaming just like all of us. She was so supportive."

This week's DWTS episode saw Cheryl Ladd and her pro partner, Louis van Amstel, head home. The new season streams exclusively on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Since the stream is available live across the country, viewers in all time zones can vote for their favorite dancers.