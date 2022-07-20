'DWTS': Jenna Johnson Learns She's Pregnant in Emotional Video Following Fertility Struggles

Jenna Johnson is sharing the special moment she learned that she was pregnant. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a video of "the moment [her] whole world changed" after breaking her family's big baby news earlier this month.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote in the caption of her fertility issues leading up to the positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget." In the video, Johnson can be seen waiting for the results of her pregnancy tests before bursting into tears at the multiple positive results.

"I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," she continued in the caption. "I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy."

Johnson's fertility journey has been filled with difficult times, she continued. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity," the dancer noted. "I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss... don't lose HOPE."

The So You Think You Can Dance alum ended her message with a reminder to her followers going through something similar. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen." Johnson previously revealed her pregnancy on social media on July 15. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she shared on Instagram. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."