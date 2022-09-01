Lindsay Arnold Leaves 'Dancing With the Stars' Amid 'Complicated' Time

After more than 10 years in the ballroom at the hit competition, Lindsay Arnold is hanging up her dance shoes. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced Thursday that she will not be returning for Season 31 of the competition series when it returns to Disney+ on Sept. 19. Arnold is the second pro to tap out of the competition, her announcement following news that Sharna Burgess also will not return for the upcoming season.

Arnold, who has appeared on 10 seasons of DWTS and won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 25 with celebrity partner Jordan Fisher, updated fans on her Season 31 status in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday morning. Shared alongside a photo of herself with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and their 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill, the dancer informed fans, "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season." Arnold went on to write that "this has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," adding that "DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"

Arnold went on to explain that her decision not to return ultimately came down to logistics, as she and her family live in Utah, "and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to L.A. and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah." Arnold said that "logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around."

"We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work but at the end of the day none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now," she explained. "We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand."

The dancer assured fans that "none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change," before teasing, "it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS. Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do." Although Arnold will not be on the dance floor this year, she said she will be "the biggest fan girl" as she watches the competition from home. She concluded the post by thanking her fans "for your continued love and support for me and my family it means so much!"

News of Arnold's departure was met with an outpouring of support from her fellow DWTS pros. Sasha Farber commented, "Love ya," with Cherly Burke writing, "Love you Linds and miss YOU already." Burgess, who announced her exit on Wednesday, added, "I love you Linds!!!!" The cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is set to be announced on Good Morning America later this month ahead of the season's Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+.