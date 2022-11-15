'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.

After the judges gave their scores, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro told the audience that Carson had some exciting news to share with the DWTS family. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two," Slater said. "I'm so blessed and this felt like a really good time to share it... I can finally share it, which is great!" The audience then erupted in applause.

Congratulations Witney. Baby Carson coming in 2023 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/lEhhrxAS30 — Lucas 🍂 (@DWTSDisney) November 15, 2022

Carson and McAllister married on New Year's Day 2016. Fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold served as her matron of honor. Arnold skipped DWTS Season 31 because she is also expecting her second child with her husband Sam Cusick. Arnold recently revealed she is expecting another girl. Jenna Johnson, who is married to Val Chmerkovskiy, also sat out Season 31 because they are expecting their first baby. Chmerkovskiy is still on the show, as he is paired with Gabby Windey this season.

Carson joined DWTS in 2013 as a troupe member and was promoted to pro dancer the following year. In an interview with PEOPLE over the summer, Carson revealed that she was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer in 2014 and did not tell the producers. Before she went to Los Angeles, she had two successful surgeries. She also had lymph nodes removed from her left hip. She went on DWTS against her doctor's orders but did not want to let that hold her back from my dream.

After Carson and McAllister welcomed Leo, the dancer was candid about her post-partum body, keeping fans up to date. She openly talked about the body image issues she has had for most of her life. By sharing photos with fans on Instagram, she was "learning to celebrate my body the way it is now and celebrate the small successes to a HEALTHY body, spirit, and mind," she wrote in March.

The Dancing With the Stars season finale will air on Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Disney+. This was the first season to stream live on the platform. Disney and ABC announced next season will also be exclusive to Disney+.