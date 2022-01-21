‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Leaves Tour After ‘Unexpected Health Issues’

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has abruptly left the show’s live tour due to “unexpected health issues.” Chigvintsev addressed the situation with a brief note on social media on Thursday. “My time on tour so far has been wonderful,” he wrote. “Unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.”

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” he continued, not disclosing the nature of his illness. “Thank you for your patience and understanding” and “See you soon.” In January alone, Chigvintsev was supposed to participate In shows in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Iowa. The tour continues until the final spot in California on March 27. Special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, and Amanda Kloots are all slated to appear.

Chigvintsev was touring alongside fellow DWTS pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki. The tour’s website describes the shows as the opportunity to “see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, and everything in between.” It’s unclear what health issue Chigvintsev has retained, but it’s no secret that dancing can take a toll on the body, and his co-stars wished him well in his comment section. “Rest up and get better soon man,” wrote Pashkov. “Wishing you a fast recovery,” commented Karagach.

Chigvintsev has been engaged to Total Bellas star Nikki Bella since November 2019 after they met on Dancing With the Stars, but the couple didn’t reveal their big news until January 2020. Just months later, the two announced they were expecting their first child together, welcoming son Matteo in July 2020. The two have certainly had their ups and downs in their relationship, with Chigvintsev even offering in the most recent season of Total Bellas to quit DWTS in order to support his bride-to-be as she struggled with postpartum depression.