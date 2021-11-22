‘DWTS’: Amanda Kloots Teases Finale Performance, Shares Message to Supporters (Exclusive)

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is set to come to an end on Monday. That means that the finalists — Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby — all have one last chance to showcase their best moves in an effort to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Shortly before the finale, PopCulture.com got to chat with Kloots all about her experience on DWTS thus far. Not only did she tease her “beautiful” final routine, but she also shared a message to those who have supported her over the course of the season.

Kloots and Bersten are pulling out all of the stops for her final performance, which is set to her “favorite song,” Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars.” The two will be dancing alongside some of the show’s professionals, which Kloots, a big fan of the show prior to joining this season, called a “thrilling” endeavor. The Talk co-host explained, “I said to them [the DWTS professionals] when we were first rehearsing, I looked at them and I was like, ‘You guys, I’ve watched this show for years and, to me, you guys are the celebrities. I can’t believe I’m sharing a dance floor with you guys. You’re the most incredible dancers and the fact that you’re backing me up in this dance is insane.’”

Kloots went on to say that Bersten choreographed a “beautiful” routine and that it is the “perfect dance” to end her DWTS journey with. The talk show co-host has showcased countless exciting routines throughout Season 30. So, it’s no surprise to hear that she’ll be ending her journey with such a beautiful and impactful punch. Of course, since the season is set to come to an end, Kloots has been reflecting on all of the support that she’s received. Heading into the finale, she has nothing but gratitude for everyone who has helped make her journey so special.

When asked what message she has for her supporters, Kloots said, “Just thank you because this show is all about the voting and I would not be in this finale without the votes from the fans.” She added, “If you look at everybody else’s social media accounts, I’m definitely on the bottom with the amount of followers that everybody has. So, the fact that I’m here dancing in the finale means that I have that support from fans and that means the world to me because dancing every week has been such a joy. It has been just one of the best things in my life recently and I’ll never forget this time.”