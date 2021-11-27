The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to alter their plans, including Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bella and her sister Brie promoted their podcast The Bellas, and the retired WWE wrestler opened up about why the wedding keeps getting postponed after over a year of engagement.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” Bella explained. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Bella also revealed that she made a very special promise to Chigvintsev ahead of their vows. “The one promise I made him before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Bella continued. “So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’”

Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019 after meeting on Dancing With the Stars, but the couple didn’t reveal their big news until January 2020. Just months later, the two announced they were expecting their first child together, welcoming Matteo in July 2020. The two have certainly had their ups and downs in their relationship, with Chigvintzev even offering in the most recent season of Total Bellas to quit DWTS in order to support his bride-to-be as she struggled with postpartum depression.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” she told the pro dancer after assuring him he should continue on with the ABC dance competition show. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms-as a new mom-figuring that out…I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, like, obviously my body-I have to look at myself naked in the mirror. It’s hard.”

Nikki continued, “And I have to watch you on TV and see stuff on social media, and it seems like you seem so happy. It kind of f–s with your head a bit, like, ‘Oh nothing I could do could make that person feel that way, so maybe I don’t make Artem happy.’ Maybe this isn’t the right relationship. Maybe he’s meant to be with someone else. Then I also became super lonely. I just fell and have fallen into a super dark place.”