'The Bachelorette' Reveals If Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Return as Season 18 Hosts

Earlier this year, the longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison, exited after he found himself in the midst of controversy for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged pre-show racist actions. Since then, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were tapped to host the current season of The Bachelorette. Will the two be back to host the next season of The Bachelorette, which will star Michelle Young?

On Monday, Variety reported that Adams and Bristowe have closed deals to host Season 18 of The Bachelorette. The two stars both signed contracts with multi-year options. Variety explained that this kind of contract allows for the production to have flexibility in casting decisions for the future. In other words, this means that Harrison's permanent replacement has not yet been determined.

Production for Young's season of The Bachelorette recently started. Adams and Bristowe, along with other members of the crew, have been quarantining for about a week in advance of the shoot. Young's season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Adams and Bristowe were tasked with filling in for Harrison back in March. At the time, both of the former leads expressed their excitement over the opportunity on social media. On Instagram, Adams even acknowledged that she spoke to Harrison before stepping into his shoes and that she and Bristowe received his seal of approval.

"I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I'm just so, so, so happy," Adams said on her Instagram Story. "And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world." She added, "So with that being said, y'all, let's freakin' go! Bachelorette 17, your girl's here, baby!"

It was originally reported that Harrison would be taking a step back from the franchise temporarily amid the scandal. Of course, the former host has since permanently exited the franchise. In early June, around the time when the news was reported, Harrison took to Instagram to share a message with Bachelor fans. He wrote, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."