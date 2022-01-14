Nikki Bella Makes Surprise Announcement About Return to WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella are making their return to WWE at the end of this month. WWE announced that the Bella Twins will compete in the Royal Rumble match, and it’s the first time the two have competed in a match in nearly four years. The Bellas talked about their return on their podcast, and Nikki revealed she has been cleared to compete again.

“I went in and saw my surgeon, my doctor, Dr. Ebay and all these people came in and it made me feel so special and then also I was like manifesting huge like, ‘Please also let this be a clearance,’ because I feel bad if all these people came in and then it was a big no,” she explained on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, per ET Canada.

Nikki went on to talk about her goals for her return “Brie, I don’t know about you but I’m going in to win like, I’ve had unfinished business,” she said. “I would like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to give the middle finger to both champions. To go ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like how badass would that be. Would I not just be the coolest person to go down in history…I feel like I’d have a little ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to me.”

Nikki and Brie Bella were two of the top stars in the company during the late 2000s into the 2010s. Nikki is a two-time Divas Champion and Brie won the title once. The two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 (the ceremony was in 2021). In 2019, Nikki announced her retirement from WWE due to a cyst found in her brain along with other injuries.

“The greatest thing about WWE and big pay-per-views like the Royal Rumble is, you can come back for one great night and have fun,” Brie said. “And when I saw that Lita’s (Amy Christine Dumas) in it, even Summer Ray, I miss that girl. I can’t wait to see Summer! That’s what the Royal Rumble does. It brings together all these different generations of women and men to meet in the ring for one big night.”