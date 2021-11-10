Nikki Bella Reveals Relationship With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Was ‘Rocky’ for a While

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may be in a good place in their relationship now, but it hasn’t always been that way. According to Us Weekly, Bella recently shared that she and her fiancé went through a rough patch. She explained that since they were apart while filming their respective shows, America’s Got Talent: Extreme and Dancing With the Stars, their relationship, unfortunately, hit a snag.

Bella said on The Bellas Podcast, which she hosts with her twin sister Brie Bella, that she and Chigvintsev have been away from one another for quite some time due to their work commitments. It’s been a bit of a struggle for them, especially since they also share 15-month-old son Matteo. She said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, “This is the longest we haven’t seen each other. We went six or seven weeks [apart].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I got AGT: Extreme … [and] Artem and I both discussed, Teo goes everywhere with mama,” she continued. “That’s where he’s comfortable, that’s where he does best. And, you know, it’s been hard on [Artem] and it’s been hard on me, too, not to have my man in my bed.” The former WWE Superstar said that the distance has taken its toll on their relationship. However, they’re getting back on track thanks to “some sexy FaceTimes.” She also acknowledged that they went back into therapy, which has positively impacted their relationship.

“We’re actually in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit,” Bella said. “[We] had to get back into therapy. You know, distance is really hard. … Now we’re stronger than ever.” She added that they would have Chigvintsev on the podcast soon to share his side of the story. Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019, but they didn’t reveal the happy news until January 2020. Months after announcing their engagement, the two shared that they were expanding their family. They welcomed their first child together, son Matteo, in July of 2020.

Since Bella and Chigvintsev are in a good place right now, they’re looking forward to their wedding. The Total Bellas star told Us Weekly that they envision getting married in the fall of this year. As for where they intend to exchange vows, Bella added that they would “love it to be in Napa Valley.”