‘Dancing With the Stars’: Iman Shumpert Reacts to Winning Mirrorball Trophy

Iman Shumpert can’t believe his and partner Daniella Karagach’s history-making Mirrorball Trophy win on Dancing With the Stars Season 30. After the former New York Knicks star became the first NBA player to earn the top spot on the ABC dance competition in Monday’s finale, Shumpert told Entertainment Tonight he attributed the win to hard work and dedication.

“I never thought I’d have a ballroom trophy,” Shumpert said with a smile, adding, “Hats off to the work that we put in.” He continued of his relationship with pro partner Karagach, “I think me and Dani set our mind to that when we got that 40, that we don’t want to just to drop off now and just steam out of the competition. I think we just put in a lot of hours and when it was time to perform, it got easy.”

https://youtu.be/ZzQWzYWjhmE

Shumpert and Karagach have put on memorable performances all season, but their freestyle dance set to “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott and “Bounce” by DJ Clent was called the best freestyle in the show’s history by guest judge Julianne Hough. Karagach revealed that she called in an “amazing choreographer” named Kim to help teach them “authentic” Chicago footwork and that she couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out.

The massive moment for the athlete was only tempered by his parents not being able to be in the building with him after his father tested positive for COVID-19. “I haven’t talked to them yet,” Shumpert shared with ET backstage. “I know my mom’s probably gonna be choked up. She wasn’t able to come today. My father tested positive for COVID. He’s OK. He’s strong.”

He continued of his mother, a massive DWTS fan, “My mom wasn’t able to come to the building, but I can’t wait to put this in her hands so she can get a chance to enjoy this, because this is a tremendous honor to be part of such a brand.” Karagach said that at the end of the season, she couldn’t think of anyone “more deserving” to take home the win. “It’s never too late to start dancing, no matter what age, no matter what background you are,” she shared.