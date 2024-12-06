Christina Haack Reponds to New Romance Rumors 4 Months After Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack is responding to “bizarre and ridiculous” rumors about her love life after posting a new photo with contractor Michael Lange following her divorce from Josh Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, sparked speculation on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when she posted a photo with Lange, who works on her HGTV show. In the picture, the two have their arms around one another. “Putting in the work!” Haack wrote under the photo, tagging Lange.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christina haack/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the HGTV personality has posted Lange. On Dec. 2, she shared a photo of Lange setting up a massive Christmas tree in her home, writing in the caption, “There are still good men left. One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you.”

After speculation about Haack’s romantic life made headlines, the Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Story to shut down rumors. “Slow news day. I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and male co-workers without it being an omg look who she’s dating thing,” she wrote, calling the whole thing “so bizarre and ridiculous.”

Haack concluded with a winking emoji, “Dear the media… I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce) – we don’t need to invent things.”

This isn’t the first time Haack’s Instagram posts have sent her followers into dating detective mode, as last month she posted a photo with her “great friend” Jared Merrell that she later had to confirm was not a relationship hard launch.

christina haack/Instagram

Haack has been a single woman since July, when she split with husband Hall after two years of marriage. Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and also requested spousal support.

Since then, Haack revealed that filming her upcoming show The Flip Off with Hall and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, caused issues in her marriage. “When someone is insecure and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?”

“It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him,” Haack admitted. “So, having split up made this so much easier and so much better in every way. The show would have been hard to film.”

Haack was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the two share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. Haack is also mom to son Hudson, 5, whom she shares with second husband Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021.