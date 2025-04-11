Amy Duggar Reveals Husband Dillon’s ‘Rare and Dangerous’ Diagnosis

Amy Duggar King is sharing the details of husband Dillon King’s “rare and dangerous” health condition.

The Counting On alum, 38, revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that after “continued pain and concerns” Dillon could no longer ignore, they were given “news no one ever expects to hear.”

“Dillon has been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture — an extremely rare and dangerous condition that has caused vital organs, including his kidney and parts of his digestive system, to shift into his chest cavity,” the Duggar cousin explained.

Amy shared that her husband’s CT scans revealed there was a nearly 4-inch tear in his diaphragm, and that his right kidney, appendix, colon, and small intestines were “all displaced.”

Amy Duggar and Dillon King arrive at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Dillon is now “resting comfortably” at home, Amy continued, and while his health is considered stable, his condition “remains critical.”

“Doctors have made it clear that this is not a quick fix,” she explained. “The risks are high, the procedures complex, and the recovery uncertain. We are taking this one moment at a time, clinging to hope, prayer, and the wisdom of the medical teams who are now walking this road with us.”

The news has “shaken” their family, and Amy confessed, “Dillon is a fighter — anyone who knows him knows his strength — but even the strongest among us sometimes face battles we never anticipated.” Now, the TLC alum asks for prayers and privacy for the “long and complicated” journey ahead.

“We will share more as we’re able, but for now, our focus is on Dillon’s health, our family’s faith, and the fight in front of us,” said Amy, who shares 5-year-old son Daxton with her husband.

The Marriage Boot Camp alum first shared news of Dillon’s health challenges on April 3 while posting about his birthday on Instagram. “Normally we’d be celebrating in a huge way but currently we are facing some possible life threatening medical concerns,” she wrote at the time. “Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him! Dillon we can get through anything together.”