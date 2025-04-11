’90 Day Fiancé’: Sarper’s First Time Meeting Shekinah’s Daughter Doesn’t Go as Planned in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper’s attempt at making a great first impression on Shekinah’s daughter Sofie is off to a bumpy start.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Sarper attempts to show his future stepdaughter that the negative things she may have heard about him are all in the past.

Meeting Sofie for the first time before a day of whale watching, Sarper tells her mother, “Beauty, she is so pretty.” Shekinah beams in agreement, “I know, right? She’s gorgeous. And look how tall she is! Can you believe that?”

As the trio boards their tour boat, Sofie admits to the camera that Sarper has a bit of a reputation to overcome before earning her approval.

“Seeing Sarper for the first time, I feel like I’d already seen him before because of all the pictures. I knew how he looked [and] talked,” she says. “But I also feel like I wanna get to know him more as a person as well. I’d like to see him treat my mom with respect as in the way he talks to her.”

Sofie understands that communication with the Turkey native can get “a little lost” in translation or “the way that he words things,” but that some of the things he has expressed in the past are “kind of common sense” to not say.

With such a big hurdle to overcome, a lot is riding on this whale-watching tour for Sarper, but when the trio attempts to look at wildlife on the deck, they’re immediately taken aback by the wind and sea spray that nails them in the face.

“As soon as we get on the boat, we think it’s a good idea to go on the outside part of the deck and look for whales,” Shekinah recalls in a confessional later. “It was too soon to even look for whales, but we didn’t know. And we go out and get splashed with a huge wave.”

As they rush back to the interior part of the boat to await smoother waters, Sofie complains, “I just got soaked!” As she and her mom bundle up in blankets and jackets inside, Shekinah remarks, “And then we’re cold after that.” The two are miserable as the clip comes to a close with Sarper looking more than a little concerned about how his plans for the day have taken a turn for the worse.

Will Sarper be able to redeem the day — and himself? 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.