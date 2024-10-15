Christina Hall Returns to HGTV Amid Divorce With New Season of ‘Christina in the Country’

Christina (Haack) Hall is not letting her divorce from Josh Hall slow her down. It’s been announced that the reality TV star is set to return to HGTV with a new season of Christina in the Country later this year.

“Real estate expert and designer Christina Haack will continue to expand her design business in the South,” reads a synopsis of the new episodes, “creating custom dream homes for Nashville-area clients and navigating the hot market with her next flip and first rental property in six new one-hour episodes of the HGTV docu-series Christina in the Country.”

“After attracting more than 12 million viewers to her first season, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur, who also stars in the SoCal-based hit series Christina on the Coast, will take bigger design risks to bring her clients’ visions to life, transforming dated kitchens, primary suites, basements and entertainment areas into breathtaking spaces with functionality, modern amenities and her signature high-end style,” the synopsis continues. “Christina and her children also will make special memories at their family farm that is now home to a goat, mini donkey, pony and chickens.”

“In the season premiere, Christina will help empty nesters completely overhaul their home in a historic community near downtown Franklin,” the synopsis adds. “She’ll demo the small kitchen to add square footage and incorporate an oversized peninsula and a built-in bar perfect for hosting their large family. Christina also will go super bold in the new main bedroom, stunning the couple with dramatic purple paint on the walls and ceiling to give them ultimate cozy vibes.”

The news comes months after Christina and Josh’s split was revealed. The two met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children. In July, Christina filed for divorce, after two years of marriage.

Christina in the Country Season 2 Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.