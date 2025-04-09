3 Underrated NBC Shows Likely to Be Renewed Alongside Major Franchise Hits

NBC could soon be making more decisions on the 2025-26 season, and it’s looking good for three underrated shows.

Per a report from Deadline, both the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises are essentially a lock for next season. And they aren’t the only ones.

Although NBC still has a lot of shows in danger of cancellation, there are some shows more in danger than others. Luckily, on top of the five Dick Wolf dramas, there is another veteran series in the mix, along with two freshman dramas that are likely going to be renewed for new seasons. It’s only just a matter of time.

Brilliant Minds

Pictured: Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — (Photo by: Rafy/NBC)

Premiering in the fall and airing its Season 1 finale in January, medical drama Brilliant Minds has a good chance of coming back. It’s been a respectable performer, and following The Voice has certainly helped. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Michael Grassi shared in January that he was hopeful the Zachary Quinto-led series would return for another season. And he even already had some ideas in mind for what could happen.

Found

Pictured: (l-r) Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Now in its second season, Found was among the very few new shows to premiere in fall 2023 amid the strikes. Along with The Irrational, the drama received an early Season 2 renewal. Although the series is now fast approaching its Season 2 finale with still no word on a Season 3, things are looking hopeful. Found has seen decent ratings, so there’s a good chance Gabi and co. will continue on.

The Hunting Party

Pictured: Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson — (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

The Hunting Party was one of three new shows to premiere midseason, and it’s apparently the strongest performer. The Melissa Roxburgh-led procedural has had an advantage airing after The Voice, like Brilliant Minds. Additionally, NBC moved up its premiere, airing in January after the NFL divisional playoff game before settling into its normal timeslot on Feb. 10. The Season 1 finale just aired and certainly left a lot hanging, so it would only make sense for there to be a renewal.