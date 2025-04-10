Singer-Songwriter Dies 1 Week After Finishing His Final Album: Michael Hurley Was 83

Michael Hurley, the singer-songwriter known as the “Godfather of freak folk,” has died.

Hurley passed away earlier this month at the age of 83, his family confirmed in a statement through his record label, No Quarter Records.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with a resounding sadness that the Hurley family announces the recent sudden passing of the inimitable Michael Hurley,” the statement read. “The ‘Godfather of freak folk’ was for a prolific half-century the purveyor of an eccentric genius and compassionate wit. He alone was snock. There is no other. Friends, family, and the music community deeply mourn his loss.”

Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

Although a cause of death was not provided, NPR reported that Hurley, a cancer survivor, had been feeling ill in recent weeks and passed away on the night of Tuesday, April 1 after returning home to Oregon. The singer had been touring throughout the Appalachian region and played what would become his final show in Asheville, North Carolina just a day before his passing.

Born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in 1941, Hurley had an interest in music from a young age. He wrote his first songs when he was just 5, and after relocating to Greenwich Village in New York City in his 20s, where he earned the nickname “Snock,” he released his debut album, First Songs, for Folkways Records in 1964 when he was just 22.

Hurley who designed and illustrated most of his album art, went on to not only earn mainstream success, but also become an underground folk icon. He is remembered for songs like ““Be Kind to Me,” “What Made My Hamburger Disappear?,” “Valley of Tears,” and “Werewolf.” He released more than two dozen albums throughout his decades-long career, including 1976’s Have Moicy!, which he made with the Holy Modal Rounders.

Hurley’s most recent album, The Time of the Foxgloves, released in 2021, but it won’t be his last. In announcing his death, No Quarter Records revealed that Hurley finished a new album just a week before his passing.

“So sad to hear about Michael Hurley. A true American treasure. I’m thankful that I got to know him and work with him over the past few years,” Mike Quinn, founder of No Quarter Records, said. “Michael just finished a new album. It was mastered the week before he died, and he was very proud of it (as he should be… it’s outstanding). Hopeful it will see the light of day soon.”

Further information about the album hasn’t been shared.