90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda has welcomed her third child.

The TLC personality, 38, announced Thursday that she had welcomed daughter Matilda with partner Matt Branis. Pineda is also the mother to sons Juance and JC from a previous relationship in her home country of Panama.

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl,” Pineda and Branis said in a statement to TLC, which they shared alongside a newborn photoshoot featuring the happy trio. “She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy!”

Pineda received plenty of love from her 90 Day Fiancé family including twins Darcey and Stacey Silva. “Aww so she’s so sweet and precious! Congratulations to you both! Matilda is a beautiful blessing!” Darcey commented. “Sending love and blessings to you and your family! Love you!” Stacey added, “Congratulations!! She is so precious and beautiful sending love and blessings.”

Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, chimed in with a comment of his own, stirring the pot by tagging Pineda’s legal husband, Gino Palazzolo, and writing, “congratulation to your stepson,” alongside multiple crying laughing emojis.

TLC viewers met Pineda and Palazzolo on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021, and the two tied the knot in 2023. The couple’s relationship came under a microscope during the recent second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort, during which they revealed they were in the midst of a nine-month dry spell.

In a February episode of the 90 Day spinoff, Pineda suggested opening their marriage up to a third person, introducing Branis as a possible addition to their relationship. While Palazzolo didn’t have a problem with bringing a third person into the bedroom, he was less interested in an open marriage.

A day after introducing Branis on The Last Resort, Pineda announced she was expecting his child in a video on the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account. “I have very special news for you,” she said at the time. “Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.”

In March, when Pineda debuted her pregnancy on The Last Resort reunion special, Palazzolo confirmed that he was not the father of her child and shared that they had separated. “Normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t. Because Jasmine and I, we separated,” he said at the time.