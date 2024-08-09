Christina Hall Reacts to Men Sending Her Letters Amid Josh Hall Divorce: 'You Will Not Be My 4th Ex-Husband'

Christina Hall is not looking for a new man right now. The HGTV star recently took to social media to call out men sending her letters — amid her divorce from third husband Josh Hall — tellin them, "You will not be my 4th ex-husband."

Dear fellow realtors – please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "1 am not listing my home... but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent." She then added, "Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband. Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you."

(Photo: Josh Hall and Christina Hall - Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Christina and Joshua Hall met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children. In July, Christina Hall filed for divorce, after two years of marriage.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the couple each filed divorce papers, with Joshua citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina filed separate divorce papers.

Previously, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. They share two children together: Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one son, Husdson — before they divorced in 2021.