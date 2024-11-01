Christina Hall Shares Surprising Video With Ex-Husband Josh Hall Amid Divorce

Christina Hall recently surprised her fans and followers with a video featuring her estranged husband, Josh Hall. Amid their divorce, Christina posted a clip from her upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off, and people noticed that Josh was visible in the footage, which can been seen in the Instagram post below.

Josh was originally set to appear in The Flip Off with Christina along with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae. Much of the show was shot during the time when the Halls were together, so it stands to reason that Josh would turn up in at least a few scenes here and there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christina and Joshua Hall met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children. In July, Christina Hall filed for divorce, after two years of marriage.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the couple each filed divorce papers, with Joshua citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina filed separate divorce papers.

Previously, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. They share two children together: daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one son, Husdson — before they divorced in 2021.