Christina and Josh Hall’s Divorce Just Got Even More Contentious

Christina Hall’s divorce from estranged husband Josh has been messy already, and it just got even more contentious. PEOPLE reports that Josh is attempting to block Christina from selling the Tennesse home they shared, which he’s been living in during their divorce.

In new court documents, Josh has requested that the court stop, or at least stall, the property’s sale. Christina is technically the sole owner of the home, but Josh says that he has an “appreciation interest” in it due to mortgage payments they made while married. He also claims that Christina wanted them to make an agreement to sell the house, but he rejected the request. She then went on to list to for sale.

Josh points to a temporary agreement from September, which allowed him to live on the property when it was not being rented. He says he’s adhered to this stimulation and stayed with family members whenever the home was in use. Josh claims his “living expenses will undoubtedly increase” if the house is sold.

Christina first announced in early October that she’d listed her Tennessee home for sale. Sharing an image of the house on her Instagram Stories, the Christina on the Coast star added that she is “excited for a new venture in business & real estate,” before going on to seemingly send a message to Josh in a follow-up post.

“I guess ‘Leiper’s Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,” she began the Instagram Story. PEOPLE noted that this seems to be a reference to Josh updating the location in his Instagram bio after moving out of the $12 million mansion the pair shared in Newport Beach, California.

“Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed,” Christina continued. “All about trying to take everything you can… With your mind on my money and my money on your mind.” She finally concluded her message with “Byeeee” and a peace sign hand emoji.

Christina and Joshua Hall met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children. In July, Christina Hall filed for divorce, after two years of marriage.