‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12 Starts Filming With All-New Cast

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 has officially kicked off filming with a brand new cast.

Lisa Vanderpump was seen filming her Bravo show outside her West Hollywood restaurant SUR on Wednesday in footage obtained by TMZ.

Production sources told the outlet that the rest of the cast would be filming their first scene together at the eatery later that night.

News broke in November that Vanderpump Rules would be completely rebooting its cast for Season 12, bringing together a totally new cast of close-knit SUR-vers who are “as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a statement at the time. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Executive producer Alex Baskin added in another statement, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and originally starred Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder as SUR-vers who lived out their dramatic lives unfiltered on camera.



The show would go on to include cast members like Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright over its 11 seasons.

Following their exit from Vanderpump Rules, Taylor, Cartwright and Doute would go on to star on the Bravo show’s spinoff, The Valley, which premieres its second season on April 15.