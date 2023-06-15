Get These Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Quickly, All Thanks to Amazon Prime

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Calling all last-minute Father's Day gift shoppers. Yes, you. Don't fret, Amazon is here to save the day with a treasure trove of awesome Father's Day gifts. Whether your dad is a tech geek, a master griller or a fashion-forward gent, Amazon has something exciting for him that could arrive just in time. With just a few clicks, you can snag the perfect gift and have it delivered before Father's Day on Sunday, June 18. Don't wait -- shop our favorite last-minute Father's Day gift ideas and make his day unforgettable.

Top last-minute Father's Day gifts on Amazon:

Time is ticking, but fear not. When it comes to last-minute Father's Day gifts, Amazon is one of the best online retailer options. Just a friendly reminder, double-check those estimated delivery dates! Delivery dates may vary based on location.

Get Amazon Prime before Prime Day 2023, $15 a month

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you've got the superpower of lightning-fast deliveries. Yep, Prime items can reach dad's doorstep in as little as 24 hours. Shop now to have the best chance of dad getting his gifts in time.

Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas from Amazon

Amazon offers convenience, a wide selection of products, fast shipping options, reliable customer reviews and a user-friendly interface, so you can have a time-saving and hassle-free shopping experience ahead of Father's Day.

Amazon father's day eGift card



(Photo: Amazon)

Waited until Sunday to buy him something? This Amazon gift card can be delivered instantly. There are many options for the design, and your gift card amount can range from $1 to $2,000, so it fits any budget. Don't forget all the dads in your life!

Amazon.com Father's Day eGift card, $50

Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer

(Photo: Amazon)

Introducing Meater Plus, the world's first truly wireless meat thermometer. Cook with freedom, monitor temperatures and enjoy perfect results with the guided cooking system that's compatible with any smartphone. It's rechargeable with over 24 hours of cooking per charge.

Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer, $80 (down from $100)



Apple Watch Series 8

(Photo: Amazon)

The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you safe in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.

You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver.

Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (down from $399)

AMZ BBQ Club grilling set

(Photo: Amazon)

It might be too late for personalized Father's Day gifts, but you can get still these grilling tools that will remind your dad that he's number one. The set comes with a pair of BBQ tongs, a spatula, a digital thermometer/fork, a basting brush and a case.

AMZ BBQ Club grilling set, $30

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs

(Photo: Amazon)

Crocs are available at Amazon in a wide variety of colors and sizes. The huge range of shoe options make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now.

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds

(Photo: Amazon)

You can get the best price of the year on Apple AirPods at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancelation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. It's a great last-minute Father's Day present.

Apple AirPods, $99 (down from $129)



Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts

(Photo: Amazon)

The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off. These particular shorts feature an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord.

There's a great range of size options too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes.

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30)

