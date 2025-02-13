OceanGate’s Titan Sub Implosion Audio Reportedly Captures Final Moments

Two years after the OceanGate Titan Sub tragedy, the U.S. Coast Guard has released a snippet of audio they’re claiming captures the submarine’s final moments before implosion. According to InTouch Weekly, the clip doesn’t provide too much detail considering the limitations under the water, but you can hear the moment the sub implodes pretty clearly back on June 18, 2023.

“A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) moored passive acoustic recorder, approximately 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site, records the suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible implosion, June 18, 2023,” the description for the video reads. “The U.S. Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) released the audio as part of the investigation and as an investigation exhibit.”

The submarine disaster left five passengers dead, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman. The trip was meant to be an expedition to visit the remnants of the Titanic, with tickets running upwards of $250,000.

According to CNN, the Titan submersible was working with the “mother ship” called The Polar Prince, but the two vessels lost contact only two hours into the trip. The company had offered plenty of other trips on their subs until the tragedy and suspended their business operations in July 2023.

A search was launched by the Coast Guard, who found that the submersible had suffered “a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” leaving debris on the ocean floor and “presumed human remains” inside the wreckage that had to be recovered.

The audio release is part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Hearings on the tragedy have revealed plenty of details and photos of the wreckage, including notes on the Polar Prince’s attempt to communicate with the sub and issues they encountered.

“Over the past 15 months, our team has worked continuously in close coordination with multiple federal agencies, international partners and industry experts to uncover the facts surrounding this incident,” the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation chair Jason Neubauer said at the September 2004 conference. “The upcoming hearings will allow us to present our findings and hear directly from key witnesses and subject matter experts in a transparent forum. [The proceedings] are a critical step in our mission to understand the contributing factors that led to the incident and, even more importantly, the actions needed to prevent a similar occurrence.”