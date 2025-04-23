WCW Alum and Super Bowl Champion Dies of ALS: Steve McMichael Was 67

Steve McMichael, a former NFL player who also competed as a professional wrestler in WCW, has died. He was 67.

WGN personality Jarrett Payton, who is the son of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, broke the news on Wednesday evening.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones,” Payton wrote. “I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers.”

(Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

McMichael, a Chicago Bears legend who was also known as “Mongo,” previously opened up about his condition in 2021.

“I’m not going to be out in the public anymore…you’re not going to see me out doing appearances, hell, I can’t even sign my name anymore, and everybody’s going to be speculating ‘Where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him?” McMichael said in an interview with WGN 9 in 2021. “I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure anymore.”

McMichael played in the NFL from 1980 to 1994 and spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears (1981 to 1993). During his time with the Bears, McMichael, who was a defensive lineman, was named to the Pro Bowl twice, selected to the All-Pro Team five times and helped the Bears win the Super Bowl in 1985. He is a member of the Bears All-Time Team and a finalist to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. McMichael played his first NFL season with the New England Patriots and his last with the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael at his Mongo McMichaels restaurant in Romeoville, Illinois, on April 25, 2019. (Credit: Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Following his NFL career, McMichael would enter the world of professional wrestling. He appeared at WWE’s WrestleMania XI in 1995 to be at ringside for Lawrence Taylor’s match with Bam Bam Bigelow. He then made the move to WCW where he started as a commentator before getting in the ring. He competed in WCW until 1999 and won the United States Championship during his time with the company.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him into its ranks in 2024.

McMichael is survived by his wife, Misty, and daughter, Macy.

Former PopCulture.com writer Brian Jones contributed to this report.