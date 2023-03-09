Amazon Patio Furniture Sale: Best Backyard Makeovers on a Budget
The weather is only just now starting to warm up, but Amazon already has hot deals on patio furniture for spring 2023. If you need a refresh for your outdoor space, these patio furniture collections are on sale at Amazon right now. Get huge savings on Amazon patio furniture sets and make your patio, deck, balcony, backyard or poolside space feel like somewhere you could spend hours.
Top Amazon deals on patio furniture:
- Walker Edison 7-person wood chevron patio furniture dining set, $1,097 (down from $1,339)
- Royal Gourmet charcoal grill offset smoker with cover, $160 (down from $200)
- Flash Furniture 28'' glass table with rattan edging and rattan stack chair set, $92 (down from $150)
Amazon doesn't just have patio furniture on sale, however. The retailer also has good deals on lighting, gardening and grill options, so you can snag everything you need to give your outdoor area the makeover it deserves.
If you're on a strict budget, you can still get new patio furniture for less than $200. There are several affordable options below, or you can shop our under-$200 patio furniture collections at Walmart. The Pioneer Woman also has vintage, budget-friendly patio and garden options, with many items under $25.
And don't forget to check out our other deals of the week at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Greesum 3-piece patio furniture set
You only need a little bit of space to make your outdoor space dreams come true. This three-piece rattan furniture set from Greesum would easily fit on a small deck or balcony or even directly in the grass for a comfortable outdoor experience. It'll make you feel like you have a giant patio. The set comes with two single seats and a small glass table.
If you don't like the brown and beige colors pictured, it also comes in brown and blue, brown and red, brown and gray and gray and beige.
Greesum 3-piece patio furniture set, $99 after coupon (down from $120)
Flash Furniture 28" rattan table and chair set
Enjoy a laidback evening drink on your deck or patio with this outdoor table and chair set. The rattan edging on the table and the rattan chairs come in gray, brown or black. You can choose between two chairs and four chairs, as well as round table or square table. Pictured is the gray, two-chair set with a round table.
Flash Furniture 28'' glass table with rattan edging and rattan stack chair set, $92 (down from $150)
Greesum 4-piece patio furniture set
This sturdy, four-piece outdoor furniture set is a great conversation starter and is made from durable metal and mesh material. The textile is breathable, which is good for weather-proofing, while the metal is rust-resistant. It comes with two single seats, a love seat and a glass-top table.
Greesum 4-piece patio furniture set, $137 after coupon
Homsido Boho Style 4-piece patio furniture conversation set
This lovely patio set is elegant and versatile -- it's made for the outdoors but would go perfectly indoors or even in a sunroom. The rattan is woven by hand, and the steel enforcements are rustproof. The cushions are made of a high-density material for a super comfortable feeling, along with durable, machine-washable cushion covers. You get two single seats, a love seat and a glass coffee table for nearly $100 off the asking price.
Homsido Boho Style 4-piece patio furniture conversation set, $399 (down from $489)
Walker Edison 7-person wood chevron patio furniture dining set
This is a great find on an outdoor dining set. Made with solid acacia wood, this six-piece collection comes with four chairs and a bench that can sit up to three people up to 400 pounds. The table is even extendable, so you have even more room for all your outdoor dining needs if necessary. Pictured here is the gray color, but it also comes in brown and dark brown. Get this weather-resistant patio dining set and start having refined outdoor eating experiences.
Walker Edison 7-person wood chevron patio furniture dining set, $1,097 (down from $1,339)
Baner Garden 4-piece complete outdoor furniture set
This is the sort of patio set found in well-designed, contemporary backyards -- but it's at a price you can afford. The quality rattan is hand-woven, the deep cushions are sturdy and well-made, and everything is rust and weather-resistant.
Baner Garden 4-piece complete outdoor furniture set, $347 (down from $375)
Greesum 3-piece rocking wicker bistro set
This is the furniture set you want for your front porch. Get some iced tea, a good book and enjoy the warm weather while rocking gently in one of these rocking wicker chairs. The corrosion-resistant and rust-resistant furniture has durability and longevity, so you can enjoy it for a long time. This patio set comes with two rattan rocking chairs and a small glass-top rattan table.
Greesum 3-piece rocking wicker bistro set, $140 (down from $150)
Visflair 2-pack metal solar floor lamps with plant stands
Need more outdoor lighting but don't want to have to constantly worry about changing lightbulbs? These solar floor lamps charge in the sun and then have hours of outdoor lighting at night. They're decorative, weather-resistant and need no wiring. They also double as plant stands, so you can add even more beautiful, natural outdoor décor with these solar floor lamps.
Visflair 2-pack metal solar floor lamps with plant stands, $61 after coupon (down from $80)
Royal Gourmet charcoal grill offset smoker with cover
This is more than a grill -- it's a charcoal grill with two shelfs (for direct heat and indirect heat) and a smoker for long barbecue meat recipes. You'll have the best BBQ party this spring and summer with a grill like this. It also comes with a cover so that you can keep it safe from all kinds of weather. And right now, it's all less than $200. This is the model I have at home, and I love it.
Royal Gourmet charcoal grill offset smoker with cover, $160 (down from $200)
Denicmic solar color-changing outdoor sconce lights
Solar-powered wall lights that can change colors? Yes, please. You'll have a beautiful outdoor experience with these solar sconce lights. There are two modes: color-changing and warm white, in case you don't want the color-changing options. The unique pattern of the lampshades adds a gorgeous touch to any wall, and the lights are incredibly durable and weather-resistant.
Denicmic 4-pack solar color-changing outdoor sconce lights, $33 after coupon