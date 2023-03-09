Amazon Patio Furniture Sale: Best Backyard Makeovers on a Budget

Greesum 3-piece patio furniture set (Photo: Amazon) You only need a little bit of space to make your outdoor space dreams come true. This three-piece rattan furniture set from Greesum would easily fit on a small deck or balcony or even directly in the grass for a comfortable outdoor experience. It'll make you feel like you have a giant patio. The set comes with two single seats and a small glass table. If you don't like the brown and beige colors pictured, it also comes in brown and blue, brown and red, brown and gray and gray and beige. Greesum 3-piece patio furniture set, $99 after coupon (down from $120) $99 at Amazon prevnext

Greesum 4-piece patio furniture set (Photo: Amazon) This sturdy, four-piece outdoor furniture set is a great conversation starter and is made from durable metal and mesh material. The textile is breathable, which is good for weather-proofing, while the metal is rust-resistant. It comes with two single seats, a love seat and a glass-top table. Greesum 4-piece patio furniture set, $137 after coupon $137 at Amazon

Homsido Boho Style 4-piece patio furniture conversation set (Photo: Amazon) This lovely patio set is elegant and versatile -- it's made for the outdoors but would go perfectly indoors or even in a sunroom. The rattan is woven by hand, and the steel enforcements are rustproof. The cushions are made of a high-density material for a super comfortable feeling, along with durable, machine-washable cushion covers. You get two single seats, a love seat and a glass coffee table for nearly $100 off the asking price. Homsido Boho Style 4-piece patio furniture conversation set, $399 (down from $489) $399 at Amazon

Walker Edison 7-person wood chevron patio furniture dining set (Photo: Amazon) This is a great find on an outdoor dining set. Made with solid acacia wood, this six-piece collection comes with four chairs and a bench that can sit up to three people up to 400 pounds. The table is even extendable, so you have even more room for all your outdoor dining needs if necessary. Pictured here is the gray color, but it also comes in brown and dark brown. Get this weather-resistant patio dining set and start having refined outdoor eating experiences. Walker Edison 7-person wood chevron patio furniture dining set, $1,097 (down from $1,339) $1,097 at Amazon

Greesum 3-piece rocking wicker bistro set (Photo: Amazon) This is the furniture set you want for your front porch. Get some iced tea, a good book and enjoy the warm weather while rocking gently in one of these rocking wicker chairs. The corrosion-resistant and rust-resistant furniture has durability and longevity, so you can enjoy it for a long time. This patio set comes with two rattan rocking chairs and a small glass-top rattan table. Greesum 3-piece rocking wicker bistro set, $140 (down from $150) $140 at Amazon

Royal Gourmet charcoal grill offset smoker with cover (Photo: Amazon) This is more than a grill -- it's a charcoal grill with two shelfs (for direct heat and indirect heat) and a smoker for long barbecue meat recipes. You'll have the best BBQ party this spring and summer with a grill like this. It also comes with a cover so that you can keep it safe from all kinds of weather. And right now, it's all less than $200. This is the model I have at home, and I love it. Royal Gourmet charcoal grill offset smoker with cover, $160 (down from $200) $160 at Amazon