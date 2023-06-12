These Star Wars-Themed Echo Dot Stands Are Perfect for the Nerdy Dad in Your Life

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Need a Father's Day gift -- or just a fun treat for yourself? This is the way.

Introducing the perfect fusion of futuristic technology and the beloved Star Wars universe: Star Wars-themed Echo Dot stands. These eye-catching stands are every fan's dream come true, combining the functionality of Amazon's Echo Dot with the iconic imagery and characters from the Star Wars saga.

Imagine having your very own stormtrooper, Darth Vader or Mandalorian guarding your smart home while responding to your every command. These home devices make a great gift idea for Father's Day, especially for dads who might call themselves a Jedi or a Sith.

Prepare to make a statement in your home with these eye-catching Star Wars Echo Dot stands. Whether you align with the light side or the dark side, or seek guidance from the wisest of Jedi, these stands add a touch of intergalactic charm to your smart home setup. May the Force be with you as you bring the power of the Star Wars universe to your fingertips with the Echo Dot and these stunning stands.

If you have a geeky dad in your life, or are a Star Wars mega-fan yourself, this Amazon offer is not to be missed. Right now, you can get an Amazon bundle that includes the Star Wars stand and the latest model of the Echo Dot, which will bring Alexa into your home as a personal voice assistant. Or, if you already have an Echo Dot, you can just get the Star Wars stands by themselves.



Star Wars Galaxy Echo Dot bundles

The Echo Dot will light up these Star Wars "eyes" when you use it. It would look great in a den, living room or bedroom. Nothing can hold back the power of the Force... or the Dark Side, either. Each bundle includes a 5th generation Echo Dot. Enjoy improved audio, access to your favorite music and content and Alexa's helpful assistance. The stand securely holds your Echo device, offering out-of-this-galaxy audio output.

Amazon Star Wars Echo Dot stand bundles, $65 and up

Already have an Echo Dot? You can purchase just the stand, below.

Amazon Star Wars Echo Dot stands only, $25 and up

