Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reportedly Have No Prenup If They Divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori may have an ugly fight ahead if the latest reports are to be believed. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly don’t have a prenuptial agreement, with both parties said to have contacted divorce lawyers this week through their reps.

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images)

The outlet cites sources with “direct knowledge,” noting that each of their reps contacted at least one lawyer in the past week, and they also reached out back in October. There has been denial that a divorce is in the works, but it’s far from the only question floating around about West currently.

The news comes on the heels of the couple’s shocking appearance at the Grammys and amid West’s latest public outbursts labeling himself a Nazi and selling a shirt with a swastika on it. It also raises questions about what each party is responsible for regarding debts.

As TMZ notes, the couple were wed in California and the assets and debts are typically spread equally between them. But the bulk of West’s debts come from before their marriage, like his home in Malibu that’s cost West millions to this point.

Neither party has filed for divorce yet, but the writing seems to be on the wall if these reports are to be believed. At the same time, West continues to be on a warpath with his recent antics, including anti-Semitic and racist outbursts. He is also reportedly in the midst of a sex tape scandal from a decade ago, allegedly costing $250,000.

Kevin “KB” Blatt has threatened to release the tape and allegedly paid that price to have it hidden and stop any leaks. But amid the flurry of posts and comments in recent days, West also addressed the video.

“THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN,” West wrote in a since-deleted post on X. Blatt reportedly had thoughts of “going public” with the video, mostly due to West’s recent remarks.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and I think this Jew should go public with the details of the sex tape I intercepted for Kanye the Nazi right before he met Kim K. It’s a hell of a story, and one of the worst performances I’m sure of his troubled life,” Blatt wrote on Threads.

According to The Mirror, West actually alluded to the incident in 2016 on his Life of Pablo album. In the track “Real Friends,” West seems to claim a cousin “stole my laptop,” and that he paid the money to “just get it from him.”