Duck Dynasty’s Robertson clan is set to grow even larger. According to Us Weekly, Sadie Robertson has revealed she’s expecting her third baby with husband Christian Huff.

“Our hearts are so full,” the 27-year-old wrote in the caption of her Valentine’s Day post. “Another little love joining the Huff family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the black-and-white photos, Robertson and Huff sat on the ground with their daughters Honey, 3, and Haven, 20 months. Huff is holding the photos of Robertson’s sonogram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from our growing fam,” Robertson wrote alongside another photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

Robertson and Huff were engaged in June 2019, marrying nine months later. The following year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. While her first birthing experience was less than peaceful, the second baby came a bit easier.

“I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning,” she said on The Squeeze podcast in March 2023. “All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are.

“It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow. No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me,’” she concluded.

Congrats to the former reality star. She’ll also be returning in summer 2025 in the upcoming Duck Dynasty revival. The entire clan will be involved, sans patriarch Phil Robertson.