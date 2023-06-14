Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently $50 off on Amazon. Apple products don't go on sale very often, and we know that you need a brand-new pair of ear buds to hear your favorite music all summer long. Take advantage of the sale to indulge in the top-rated ear pods on the market.

Here's the thing. Apple AirPods are great, but the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro have all this: a next-level audio experience with active noise cancelation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes, an adaptive transparency mode for when you want to listen into the world around you, a MagSafe charging case and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second-generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro, too.

The regular AirPods are $30 off, while the AirPods Pro are $50 off. You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro or Apple AirPods at Amazon now.

But don't just take our word for it. Amazon reviewers love Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- they've got a 4.7-star rating with over 20,000 reviews.

"The build quality, sound quality, comfort, noise cancelation, iPhone compatibility, call quality, everything about these are the best out there," wrote one reviewer." I've tried numerous other brands (Sony, Raycon, Sennheiser) trying to avoid the stereotypical AirPods, and can assure you these are the best."

Amazon reviewers love the regular Apple AirPods too -- they've got a 4.8-star rating with over 500,000 reviews.

"I've never had a pair of wireless earbuds, and I'm going on a trip so I thought I'd try them. Boy, oh boy! If I didn't have to charge them, I'd have them in my ears 24/7. I thought they might make my ears sore because they don't come with any kind of pad, but I can wear them for hours and no problem. I always thought people who wore them were kind of nerdy and too attached to their phones, but now I get it. I can talk on the phone or listen to a YouTube and still putter around the house," wrote one reviewer.

Apple AirPods, $99 (down from $129)



But if this is still out of your budget, no worries -- you can get the wired ones for less than $20.

