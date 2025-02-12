Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Six-Figure Donation to Women’s Center Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently released their annual impact report for the Archewell Foundation, their charitable organization. This is their third year releasing such a report, after starting the organization in 2021 following their departure from the British royal family. According to the report, Archewell gave out $1.3 million in grants over the past year.

One of the organization’s grants came in the amount of $250,000 to a trauma-informed women’s center in Philadelphia, Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce. The space was founded by Ashley Biden in 2023. She is the daughter of former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden.

Other projects from the organization have included the Welcome Project, which launched in 2023 and supports women-led programming and creates a safe, inclusive environment for “women who have recently resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In October 2024, Prince Harry declared that smartphones are “stealing young people’s childhood,” and founded the Archewell Foundation Parents Network. The goal of this project is to support parents whose families have been negatively affected by the Internet or people on the Internet. The report also features a video showing all the highlights captured by news agencies as Meghan and Harry give back to local communities all over the US and abroad.

Additionally, the report thanks all 42 organizations it works with or donates to. Some of those groups include the Center for Applied Research Solutions, the Civic News Company, the Geena Davis Institute, the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In a statement on the website, the couple says “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”