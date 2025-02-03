Miley Cyrus Turns Heads With Grammys 2025 Appearance

Miley Cyrus kept her streak alive in 2025, turning heads with her stunning look at the Grammys on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 2025 installment has all the glitz and glamour of past years, including Beyonce, but is also happening in the shadow of a lot of terrible things.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It was already a big night for Cyrus before she even got into the main room. She already won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Beyonce, “II Most Wanted.” It is Cyrus’ first Grammy for country, a feat she managed before her troubled father, Billy Ray Cyrus. It also marks some history for Beyonce, scoring the first country award for a black artist since The Pointer Sisters back in 1974.

Cyrus isn’t in the running for any of the major awards here in 2025, still likely riding the high from last year when she won her first Grammy.