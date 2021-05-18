Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley and More Announced for 'GMA' Summer Concert Series

✖

Good Morning America has officially announced the lineup for its annual summer concert series, with several country artists set to take the stage during the 2021 season. Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Lady A and Old Dominion are all scheduled for the summer series, which begins on May 28 with a performance from boy band BTS.

Due to the pandemic, the series will begin with virtual performances. Paisley and Allen's visit will take place just before they head out on Paisley's 2021 tour, which begins on July 8. During their appearance, they will likely perform their duet "Freedom Was a Highway," which appears on Allen's 2020 EP Bettie James. Bentley's GMA performance is also a primer for his Beers on Me Tour, which begins on Aug. 13, and Old Dominion will have been out on the road for two months on their The Band Behind the Curtain Tour by the time they stop by the show.

INTRODUCING OUR @GMA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP ☀️🎶 Find the full list with dates here: https://t.co/BtUxJgr90S pic.twitter.com/hY7kpLjumM — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 17, 2021

Lady A also seems to be gearing up for a tour announcement, sharing a photo on Monday of band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood seemingly walking to the stage from their tour buses with the caption, "These tour busses have been sitting idle far too long..."

GMA is one of multiple morning shows to host a summer concert series — Today announced its lineup earlier this month, with Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Coldplay, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Zac Brown Band all scheduled to appear. One Republic began that series on May 6.

See GMA's full schedule below.

May 28 - BTS

June 4 - Bebe Rexha

June 11 - Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice

June 18 - Chance the Rapper

June 21 - Chloe Bailey

June 24 - DJ D-Nice & NE-YO

June 25 - G-Eazy

July 2 - Lady A

July 5 - Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley

July 7 - Karol G

July 9 - Pitbull

July 13 - The Wallflowers

July 16 - Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer

July 20 - Glass Animals

July 23 - Dierks Bentley

July 27 - Leon Bridges

July 29 - Sofia Carson

July 30 - Old Dominion

Aug. 9 - Tinashe

Aug. 11 - Sebastian Yatra

Aug. 13 - Sheryl Crow

Aug. 23 - Bastille

TBA - Maluma

TBA - Anitta