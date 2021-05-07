Dierks Bentley Announces Amphitheatre Beers on Me Tour

✖

Dierks Bentley is gearing up for a big year in 2021, announcing his Beers on Me Tour on Friday, May 7. The tour will begin on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah and travel to amphitheaters around the country before wrapping on Oct. 22 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Bentley will be joined by Riley Green and Parker McCollum for the run, which is named after a new song. "I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name," he said in a statement. "It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up."

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dierks.com.

Prior to his amphitheater run, Bentley will embark on his High Times & Hangovers club tour, a run of five shows in five nights at smaller clubs that begins in May. Bentley previously headlined a tour of the same name back in 2006. See the full list of Beers on Me Tour dates below.

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/14/21 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/15/21 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/20/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/21/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/22/21 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s***

8/26/21 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/17/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/18/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/23/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/24/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/25/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

10/07/21 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

10/09/21 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center**

10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

10/21/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/22/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only