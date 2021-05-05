Brad Paisley to Begin His Tour 2021 in July

✖

Brad Paisley is getting ready to his the road, announcing this week that his Tour 2021 will officially begin in July after multiple pandemic-related delays. Prior to his official trek, Paisley will have to warm-up shows, playing at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, in early June and headlining Nashville's annual Fourth of July show.

Paisley will be joined on the trek by his good friend Jimmie Allen and new country artist Kameron Marlowe, Sounds Like Nashville shares. Jordan Davis, who was scheduled to join Paisley on the road in 2020, will appear on select dates. The tour will officially begin on July 8 in Jacksonville, Florida and will run through Oct. 9 in Irvine, California, including a date at the Allen County Fair in Lima, Ohio. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale at bradpaisley.com and a portion of sale will go to The Store, Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

On Tuesday, the "No I in Beer" singer shared a video on social media teasing the return of live shows. "Hey," he said while throwing dartboards at a map on the wall. "Who is ready for live concerts?" As he continued to map locations, he declared, "A lot of thought goes into this. We are hard at work planning on where to go." When the camera zoomed out to reveal the dart-filled map, it appeared to line up with Paisley's announced list of concert dates. "Whose ready for live concerts?" he asked in the caption. See the singer's full list of tour dates below.

*June 5 - Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

*July 4 - Nashville, TN Let Freedom Sing! Music City – Downtown

July 8 - Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

July 9 - Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 - West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

**July 17 - Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 - Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 - Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 - Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 - St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 - Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

***August 9 - Canton, OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

August 14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 - Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

*August 21 - Lima, OH Allen County Fair

August 22 - Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 27 - Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28 - Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 - Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 10 - Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 - Clarkson, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

**September 23 - Doswell, VA After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

****September 24 - West Springfield, MA Court of Honor Stage

****September 26 - Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 - Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

October 1 - Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 - Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 7 - Albuquerque, NM ISLETA Amphitheatre

October 8 - Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 - Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

*Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists

** Paisley only

***co-headline with Lynyrd Skynyrd

****Jordan Davis only